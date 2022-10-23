Pak Vs Ind: Asim Azhar, Ayesha Omar and Momin Saqib spotted in Melbourne

Asim Azhar, Ayesha Omar, Momin Saqib were seen enjoying and cheering for the home team

The most nerve-wrenching match of the year happened today and Pakistani celebrities didn’t stay behind at all. Asim Azhar, Ayesha Omar and Momin Saqib were spotted at the Melbourne stadium, all set to cheer for the home.

Asim is as passionate for cricket as he is for music. The Sohneya singer often expresses his excitement for cricket battles on his social media account and today as well he was spotted wearing a green jacket that had Pakistan written over it.





Ayesha, known for her role as Khoobsurat in a sitcom named Bulbulay, was seen smiling with Shaneira Akram with flags painted on her cheeks. Momin Saqib, who’s viral video of funnily expressing disappointment after Pakistan lost a match against India gave fits of laughter to the viewers, was also spotted wearing a green coat to support the boys.





On the work front, Momin was last seen in Raqs-e-Bismil while Asim’s song Habibi made it to the Spotify most played songs for 3 weeks straight. Ayesha performed at Melbourne alongside Aima Baig, Asim Azhar and Mustafa Zahid.