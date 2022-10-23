Netflix's The Good Nurse is set to be released and fans are wondering if is it based on a true story.
The movie is based on a thriller true story of Charles Cullen an American serial killer who murdered up to 40 patients during his 16-year of career as a nurse in New Jersey
Also, the film is from the 3013 book called The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber.
As reported by Good to know, Charles parents died before he was an adult. His father, died after his birth, and his mother when he was in high school.
Cullen opened up about it in an interview, “I thought that people aren't suffering anymore, so, in a sense, I thought I was helping.”
Further, Cullen said, “My goal here isn't to justify. You know what I did there is no justification. I just think that the only thing I can say is that I felt overwhelmed at the time.”
The Good Nurse will be released on October 26, by Netflix worldwide.
