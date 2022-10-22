Kate Middleton arranging Prince William, Harry peace meeting 'private' space

Kate Middleton will use her US trip to mend ties with Prince Harry, says an insider.

The Princess of Wales, will take after her predecessor, Princess Diana, as she plans to heal the relationship between husband William and her brother-in-law.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, one source claimed: "Kate wants to unite the brothers and heal the rift. She knows it's what Diana and the Queen would have wanted."

Kate will reportedly arrange a meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, a favourite of late Princess Diana.

"It would be a small gathering someplace private. Some of the ice between them thawed while they were celebrating the Queen's life. Plus, Kate still has a lot of affection for Harry, and she hates seeing the divide between him and her husband."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to jet off to Boston in December.