Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on Archie, video calls: ‘Not all it’s cracked up to be!’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offer insight into what an average work day in their life looks like.



The Duchess of Sussex showcased an “Average” day in her life in one of her interviews for Variety Magazine.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s workday routine heavily features Archie and Lilibet and allows the kid duo to spend time with their parents in a home office.



Meghan Markle started off her explanation by revealing, “We share an office. We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown. It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back.”

“I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more.”

“My husband is on a 24-hour time zone, where half of your life is waking up as the other half is going to sleep. It’s kind of the reverse of what I went through living in the U.K. He’s very good at responding on text. Me, I try to be as fast as possible on email. I’ve always said, if it takes less than five minutes, do it now.” (sic)

Even Prince Harry chimed in near the end of the chat and offered insight into their day, from his own perspective.

“This whole working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be,” he began by telling the outlet.

“Certainly, post-COVID because it’s really hard when your kids and you are in the same place. It’s really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap.”

“I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else. But he also gets us off them as well, so that’s also a nice thing,” he also quipped hilariously before concluding.