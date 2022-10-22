Meghan Markle ‘wouldn’t have met Harry’ if she didn’t play ‘bimbo’, says costar

file footage

Meghan Markle may not have gotten the chance to meet her Prince Charming in Prince Harry had it not been for her ‘bimbo’ act on Deal or No Deal, which eventually got her major acting gigs, her former co-worker at the game show has said.



Talking to Mail Plus, Meghan’s fellow briefcase girl on the popular game show, Lisa Gleave, commented on the Duchess of Sussex’s recent claims of feeling like a ‘bimbo’ on the show, saying that she found her remarks ‘insulting’.

Not just this, Lisa went in with her scrutiny of Meghan’s comments, stating, “She (Meghan) was a struggling actress and I think if it wasn’t for Deal or No Deal she probably wouldn’t be where she is now.”

She added, “She might not have met Prince Harry, she might not have been cast on Suits.”

Lisa’s comments come as many of Meghan’s costars from Deal or No Deal have come out to refute her claims that girls were ‘objectified’ on the show.

Talking on her Spotify podcast Archetypes earlier this week, Meghan had said: “There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.”

“I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on this stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype,” she further shared.