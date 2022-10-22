Kenzie Ziegler releases breakup song '100 degrees'

Kenzie Ziegler has got good news for music lovers.



Ziegler, who is also an actor and dancer by profession released the highly anticipated debut single with Hollywood Records — called 100 degrees — on Friday.



During an interview with the gossip outlet, the Dance Moms alum opened up about growing up under the spotlight, why she thinks it's important to remain transparent about her mental health, and the biggest lessons she's learned thus far.

"'100 degrees' is about a breakup, and I feel like during the breakup, everything can get ruined for you — especially the season that you're in or the places that you go," the 18-year-old singer tells PEOPLE.

I've definitely gone through a breakup where my seasons are ruined, and I don't even want it to be winter because I don't want to think about him during that time."

For the music video, the singer-songwriter is seen singing inside boxes that represent the different seasons. Her goal was to go the "artistic route" and shift the focus from the male — which Ziegler says is "very overdone."

"It wasn't so based on the boy, because I feel like I wanted it to be a really empowering song [for women]. I wrote it with all females, I produced it with a female, and I love that female energy," she says.