Netflix gives green signal to 'Heartbreak High' for a second season

Netflix confirms 'Heartbreak High' second season

Netflix announces the second season of the Australian teen drama Heartbreak High.

On October 19, Netflix announced that Heartbreak High is renewed for a second season and returning with its original cast.

According to Variety, the cast is gathered in Sydney, Australia, and the nearby Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal, and Ku-ring-gai lands, for pre-production and filming

The show is a reimagination of Australian television series that first aired between 1994 and 1996 on Network Ten and a second version played from 1997 to 1999.

Heartbreak High is about the lives of the staff and the students of a multicultural high school. It spawns from an original stage play in 1987, followed by a movie, The Heartbreak Kid in 1993. The television series originated from that.

Produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, the series aired on September 14, 2022, and remained in Australia's top 10 TV shows on Netflix for five weeks.

According to the outlet, It also spent three weeks in the global top 10 TV shows on Netflix and collected over 42.6M hours viewed in those three weeks.