Mahira Khan announces break from social media

Mahira Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt

Mahira Khan has played the character of Makho Jatni in The Legend of Maula Jatt and she has taken away the film industry by a storm like she always does. But seems like she has on her way to take a break from social media.

She earlier took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to announce that she might not be very present on her social media accounts. Her tweet read, “Mukkho nu Maula na marey, teh Mukkho nai mardi. Taking a break from here. See you at the movies x #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt”

Right after this tweet, speculations were made that the superstar is taking a break from social media for unknown reasons. Some reply tweets suggested that the actress had to deactivate because of all the trolling she has been facing from the past few weeks.





She later took to her Instagram and wrote the almost same caption which confirmed the fact that she’ll not be seen on her social media accounts for a while.