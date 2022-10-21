Richa Chadha surprises Ali Fazal by getting his name tattooed on her wrist

Ali and Richa hosted their wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai

Richa Chadha has inked her husband Ali Fazal’s name on her left hand during her wedding events as a surprise for him.

Earlier, Richa shared a picture on Instagram giving a glimpse of her mehendi. In the picture, one could see Ali’s name written on the hand in Urdu.

Prior to this, she inked her parents’ names on her right hand. Now, she got her husband’s name tattooed on her left hand’s wrist.

As per the spokesperson of Chadha and Fazal the two of them legally got married in 2020. “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family. They hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow.”

IndiaToday reported, the statement further revealed that: “They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes, too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewllery and custom-made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story.”