Prince William holding ‘unlikely grudge that won’t budge’ with Prince Harry

File Footage

Prince William reportedly has been holding a grudge against Prince Harry, following his bid to ‘push’ Prince George into the spotlight, before his time, to live life in the US.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Chris Matthews, in his new piece for the Mail Online.

He started off by writing, “Prince William is unlikely to forgive his brother Prince Harry because his exit from life as a senior royal prematurely moved Kate Middleton and their young children into the spotlight, a royal expert said.”



“The relationship between the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales has been fraught with tension after Megxit, when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit as working royals, made a number of sometimes spurious claims about the Firm and moved to a $14million mansion in California.”