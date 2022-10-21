Prince Harry's 'golden-chin' look soars interest in 'beard transplant'

FileFootage

Social media has been speculating whether Prince Harry has undergone a surgical procedure after the Duke of Sussex ditched the clean-shaven look, which is usually preferred by the royal family.



Harry opted his so-called “golden chin” when he attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Since his appearance in the UK, a rise in people researching beard transplant procedures has been noticed, an insider told Express.

UK’s Wimpole Clinic also seconded the claim as its CEO Wimpole Clinic Warren Vaheeswaran said: “Prince Harry looked spectacular in recent coverage – his facial hair capped a really handsome look; it seems that trendsetters have taken notice.

“Since his beard hit the front pages, we’ve been bombarded with enquiries for our popular beard transplants.”

“We’ve had a 25 per cent uptick in requests. It’s an easy procedure and the masculine look is now very much in vogue again. Harry is a great role model for young men,” he added.

“With prices going around £3,500, men feel it’s worth the money to look stylish in London.”