King Charles III warned of ‘grim’ reality ahead of ‘The Crown’ release

file footage

King Charles III has been warned by a royal expert that he faces a grim reality in the coming months despite being newly crowned, with the release of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown looming ahead.

According to The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, the blockbuster Netflix show’s latest season ‘couldn’t have come at a worse time’ for King Charles, who is currently enjoying a high in popularity after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

As per Eden: “It’s awful because it’s really focusing on the lowest, the worst part of his life, just at the start of what should be a happy period, really, being king. Yes, his mother’s died, but it’s a new start.”

He went on to add: “Instead. it’s dragging all this up again, leading up to the tragic death of Diana, so it’s going to be grim. He’s just got to grin and bear it.”

The comment came just as Netflix dropped the trailer for The Crown’s season 5, which is set to focus on the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana in the early 1990s and the ensuing war of words between the two in media. It will also focus on King Charles’ extra-marital affair with the now Queen Camilla.