Meet the biggest fish ever caught

The heaviest bony fish ever discovered.— Atlantic Naturalistic Association

Researchers have recently published a report on the largest fish ever caught back in 2019, which weighed over 3,000kgs.

The bony fish was found dead, floating on the surface of the water by researchers in Portugal who were working off the coast of the Azores when they noted the body and rushed to it.

In the journal of Fish Biology, experts reported that the sunfish weighed 6,049 pounds and was a shocking11 feet long and 12 feet tall.

The lead author told Live Science that the largest bony fish ever caught was a "majestic specimen". To witness the fish alive would have been incredible, they said.

The previous record holder of the biggest fish ever caught was 1,000 pounds lighter than this creature. It was found in 1996, caught off the coast of Chiba, Japan.

Even though they have spent a while studying the creature, the researchers still are not sure what killed the gigantic fish. Based on the depression they observed on its skull, they believe it could have died due to a collision with a vessel.

Sea creatures keep surprising the world. Not long ago, a blue goo fish was found at the bottom of the ocean. The video made rounds on social media. Similarly, a rare jellyfish and a glass-like octopus had fascinated the internet in recent times.