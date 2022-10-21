Lee Ki-woo announced his upcoming thriller 'Exposure': Report

Lee Ki-woo made a comeback to the big screen with the announcement of the movie.



Never Die Entertainment announced that Lee Ki-woo has been cast in the Film, Exposure and it is based on a thriller crime.

The movie revolves around, two childhood friends who meet again, as a murderer and a police officer for the first time in 20 years.

Previously, Kim Mi-ha, Choi Hee-seo, and Park Sung-joon were also starring in the film.

This will be Lee Ki-woo’s first film after so long since Time Renegades which was released in April 2016.

Recently, the actor received lots of love for his role as Jo Tae-hoon in the JTBC drama My Liberation Notes which ended in May of this year.

Back in August this year, the South Korean actor Lee Ki-woo revealed his plans of getting married soon by sharing a heartfelt handwritten letter on social media.