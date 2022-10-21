King Charles coronation may be cancelled or postponed: Here’s why

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey next May in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years.
Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen, will now take place on Saturday, May 6.
However, according to an expert astrologer, King Charles coronation may be cancelled or postponed.
Astrologer Jessica Adams told Express UK, "The coronation date of Charles III was announced on Mercury Retrograde and is set for Mercury Retrograde. Expect a date change or cancellation."
She further predicted as well as being in Mercury Retrograde, the coronation also falls on a Full Moon, which could also cause some trouble.
