Pakistani batter Shan Masood was taken to a hospital after a ball hit his head during a practice session on Friday.

News of Masood's possible head injury comes just ahead of the crucial Pakistan vs India clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

The high-voltage match between Pakistan and India will take place on Sunday, October 23, for which the national team is in full preparation.

During a practice session on Friday, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz played a shot and the ball hit Masood on the head.

Batter Masood was then moved to a hospital for examination. Further clarity on the matter is not yet available.

