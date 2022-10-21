Pakistani batter Shan Masood was taken to a hospital after a ball hit his head during a practice session on Friday.
News of Masood's possible head injury comes just ahead of the crucial Pakistan vs India clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.
The high-voltage match between Pakistan and India will take place on Sunday, October 23, for which the national team is in full preparation.
During a practice session on Friday, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz played a shot and the ball hit Masood on the head.
Batter Masood was then moved to a hospital for examination. Further clarity on the matter is not yet available.
PCB condemns statement of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who also serves as ACC president
Former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also speaks about much-awaited T20 clash between arch-rivals Pakistan-India
PCB to also declare Jay Shah's tour decision "unnecessary and hasty"
PCB's think tank held meeting today and is considering several options after India's unilateral decision regarding the...
Renowned Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle reminisces Babar Azam nailing impossible shot
High-profile trial is culmination of a years-long legal saga over Neymar's 2013 transfer from Brazilian club Santos to...