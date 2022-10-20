Akshay Kumar removes his shoes to perform 'Ram Setu Anthem' on stage

'Ram Setu' is slated to release on October 25, 2022

Actor Akshay Kumar sings Jai Shree Ram Anthem from Ram Setu live at the music launch event.

Akshay took off his shoes, stepped on the stage and sang the anthem in front of the audience. He was dressed in formal clothes and looked all energetic for the event.

Kumar, at the launch event, told the audience that “the Ram Setu Anthem captures the essence of the entire film in 2 minutes and 15 seconds. The song gives a lot of positive vibration to everyone. Diwali is all about those gifts and this song and film is our gift to the audience.”



Earlier, the actor also shared the news of the Jai Shree Ram Anthem on his Instagram account. He wrote: “Aap sabke liye humare ye #DiwaliSpecial #JaiShreeRam Anthem Out Now. #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in theatres.”

The Anthem has been composed by Vikram Montrose, and written by Shekhar Astitwa. The song has been supervised by Azeem Dayani and mixed by Eric Pillai from Future Sound of Bombay.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The story focuses on an atheist archeologist turned believer.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in OMG 2. He further has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfiee and Gorkha in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.