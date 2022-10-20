The Kardashians, Ep. 5: Khloe reveals her last wish if she ever goes into coma

Khloe Kardashian has only one wish to be fulfilled by her family before she ever goes into a coma: Nails done
As per E!, the 38-year-old revealed her coma wish in the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, "My family and I, we talk about wills; death," Khloe said in a confessional during the Oct. 20 episode. "We tell each other what our wishes would be, if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will, because people are going to visit me."
The reality star also quipped on Kris's revelation that she and her daughter Kylie would also "pick out mausoleums," "Do you know how many kids we have?" the Good American founder said, signaling to Kris' total of 11 grandchildren between Khloe and four of her siblings. "How are we going to—we'll need all of (expletive) Hidden Hills."
This prompted Kylie to add a lighthearted suggestion, saying, "Well, I think we need to say, you know, only this many generations are allowed in here." As Kris concluded, "It's like a club. Nope you're not on the list."
