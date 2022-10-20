ECP unveils schedule for LG polls in Islamabad

Local body elections in Islamabad are slated to be held on December 24. ─ AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced that the local body elections in Islamabad would be held on December 24, 2022.

The nomination papers for the LG polls will be received from November 7 to 11, a spokesperson of the ECP said, adding that the vetting process would continue from November 15 to 18.

The candidates can appeal to challenge returning officers’ decisions on the papers from November 21 to 23, while the rulings on these appeals would be announced till November 28.

The statement further said the nominations could be withdrawn until November 30. The candidates would be allotted their election symbols by December 1, it added.

The ECP has also placed a ban on postings and transfers following the announcement of the schedule of the local government polls in the federal capital.

Moreover, all the political stakeholders have also been barred from commissioning and commencement of new development projects for the ICP (Islamabad Capital Territory). Earlier in May, the Islamabad High Court had shelved the local government polls in the federal capital.