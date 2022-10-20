Prince Harry remains anxious over portrayal on Netflix's 'The Crown'

File footage

Prince Harry has no control over the storyline in the upcoming, highly-anticipated season of The Crown despite signing a multimillion dollars deal with the platform.

The royal drama, which has welcomed several controversies since it hit the screens, has left Prince Harry in anxiety as he has no idea about his portrayal in the royal drama.

Addressing Harry’s situation, royal biographer Angela Levin said that the Duke does not want The Crown to show his and Prince William's life on screen.

The author, who wrote Harry: A Biography of a Prince, shared the details while recalling that Harry once admitted that he was a fan of the royal series during an interview in 2017.

She said that Harry shared that "he was a fan of the first two seasons of The Crown." However, he confessed that "he was starting to get a bit nervous" as the seasons progressed.

The author shared, "His 'red line' was clear: he wanted the show to end before the point his own life - and that of his brother, Prince William - would be shown on-screen."

Meanwhile, Harry has no creative control over what The Crown will or will not show. He and Meghan may have a multi-million dollar deal with the streamer but they are not privy to storyline details about the fifth and sixth seasons of the series.

The Crown season five premieres on November 9 on Netflix.