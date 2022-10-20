 
Taylor Swift shares writing credits for ‘Midnights’ album, Joe Alwyn on the list

Alwyn is also credited on Swift’s albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'

By Web Desk
October 20, 2022
Taylor Swift revealed the writing credits for her upcoming tenth studio album, Midnights.

As seen on the iTunes desktop app, the writing credits for the album appeared which indicated a recurring name and some exciting new ones, which included actor Zoë Kravitz and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The writing credits are as follows:

  • Lavender Haze: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark Anthony Spears, Jahaan Akil Sweet & Sam Dew
  • Maroon: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
  • Anti-Hero: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
  • Snow on the Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey): Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
  • You’re on Your Own, Kid: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
  • Midnight Rain: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
  • Question … ?: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
  • Vigilante Shit: Taylor Swift
  • Bejeweled: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
  • Labyrinth: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
  • Karma: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Mark Anthony Spears, Keanu Torres & Jahaan Akil Sweet
  • Sweet Nothing: Taylor Swift & William Bowery
  • Mastermind: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

According to Los Angeles Times, Alwyn helped pen the song Sweet Nothing. He is credited officially as William Bowery, a pseudonym he also used for his credits on Swift’s albums Folklore and Evermore.

In her Disney+ special, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, the Wildest Dreams singer revealed “William Bowery is Joe” and said that he wrote the chorus for the track Betty and that he came up with the first verse and piano accompaniment for Exile on the album.

Alwyn also helped craft three songs on the Folklore follow-up album, Evermore, including the title track.