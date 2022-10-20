Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber got ‘real with each other’ at reunion: Insider

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber “talked for quite some time” as they reunited at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the duo did not engage in a deep conversation at the event but they did get “real with each other.”

The Only Murders in the Building star and the model broke the internet with their snaps, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, as they embraced each other while smiling.

The pictures finally put an end to all rumours of an alleged rift between the two ladies over their shared romantic interest in singer Justin Bieber.

"Hailey said that they talked for quite some time and although they did not get into anything too deep, they were able to be real with each other about where they are now,” the source said.

"Selena knows that this was a long time coming and she has nothing but love for Hailey and Justin, she told her this.

“There is nothing left to talk about here and they are both hoping that this finally puts any misconceptions about them to rest," the insider added.

As for Hailey, the source said that she "knows she has her whole life in front of her and she doesn’t want this false narrative to continue forever.”

“Hailey thought it was really lovely being able to put this behind them,” the source shared while adding that the last thing the model would want is drama.