Netflix new movies, series coming to this week: Must watch

Netflix offers its viewers a wide variety of movies, TV series and documentaries to watch this week of October 21st to 26th, 2022.
Here are the details of the other shows and movies, and here's a look at the Top 3 highlights.
Barbarians season two is almost here with all of the episodes dropping on Netflix.
The first series was renewed for a second outing just under a month after it made its debut and it has continued to grow in popularity.
In August 2022 it was announced the series would return for season two on Friday, October 21.
In this season there are several speculations relating to the barbarian emperor, Wolfspeer's betrayal, and the ongoing war with Rome.
Netflix's movie The School for Good and Evil's geared to take two best friends on a magical adventure to a magic school.
The story revolves around two best friends, who are enrolled in a magic school where the heroes and villains of every fairy tale are trained.
The School for Good and Evil and the film was released on October 19, 2022.
The third volume of Unsolved Mysteries has arrived on Netflix, with the true crime docuseries exploring a new range of cold cases across nine episodes.
Netflix will release Volume 3 of the chilling franchise Unsolved Mysteries, which released as a three-part event on October 18th, October 25th and November 1st.
Coming to Netflix on October 20th
Coming to Netflix on October 21st
Coming to Netflix on October 22nd
Queen Consort Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles reportedly attended a funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “softening” their content about King Charles III
'Enola Holmes 2' will hit Netflix screens on November 4, 2022.
Royal expert warned King Charles IIII to ‘do better’ to protect Commonwealth
King Charles reportedly ‘loaded’ Queen Camilla’s sister with over £1.5 million in payment for hiding their affair
Nicki Minaj shares her experiences as a working mother in new interview