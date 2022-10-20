Netflix new movies, series coming to this week: Must watch

Netflix offers its viewers a wide variety of movies, TV series and documentaries to watch this week of October 21st to 26th, 2022.

Checkout the list:

Here are the details of the other shows and movies, and here's a look at the Top 3 highlights.

Barbarians Season 2:

Barbarians season two is almost here with all of the episodes dropping on Netflix.

The first series was renewed for a second outing just under a month after it made its debut and it has continued to grow in popularity.

In August 2022 it was announced the series would return for season two on Friday, October 21.

In this season there are several speculations relating to the barbarian emperor, Wolfspeer's betrayal, and the ongoing war with Rome.





The School for Good and Evil:

Netflix's movie The School for Good and Evil's geared to take two best friends on a magical adventure to a magic school.

The story revolves around two best friends, who are enrolled in a magic school where the heroes and villains of every fairy tale are trained.

The School for Good and Evil and the film was released on October 19, 2022.







Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3):

The third volume of Unsolved Mysteries has arrived on Netflix, with the true crime docuseries exploring a new range of cold cases across nine episodes.

Netflix will release Volume 3 of the chilling franchise Unsolved Mysteries, which released as a three-part event on October 18th, October 25th and November 1st.



Full List of New Releases on Netflix Coming This Week:

Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Super Senior Heroes (2022)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 21st

28 Days Haunted (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

20th Century Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original Movie

Barbarians (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Descendant (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

From Scratch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Nairobi Half Life (2012)

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Valley of a Thousand Hills (2020)

Coming to Netflix on October 22nd