'Never heard privileged’ Meghan Markle say something 'positive'

Meghan Markle gets blasted for the claims and comments she’s recently made about her stint as the briefcase girl for the 2006 Deal or No Deal.

American columnist Kat Timpf issued these allegations, according to a report by Express UK.

She began by saying, “All of her millions and millions of dollars and all the prestige that she has and yet all this person can do is constantly complain.”



“I don't think I've ever heard her say something positive. It's always a sob story, it's very intense. She's never just a little sad. Everything is the worst thing, the worst life. She has to get a grip.”

Former Tory MP Louise Mensch also chimed in on the conversation and admitted, “I'll tell you the way that Meghan and Harry could win over the British public.”

“Give up your titles, all of your titles and become Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor and we will respect you,” he also added before concluding.