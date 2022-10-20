Billie Eilish apparently confirms romance with Jesse Rutherford during a night out

Billie Eilish and her rumoured beau Jesse Rutherford were spotted sharing a flirty moment during their recent outing.



In photos obtained by DailyMail, the Bad Guy hit-maker could be seen sharing a kiss with Rutherford following a dinner date at Studio City restaurant La Mirch in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, following more than a week of furious speculation regarding her love life.

With her arms draped across his shoulders, Billie, 20, was seen sharing an intimate moment with the 31-year-old singer - who performs with rock band The Neighbourhood - as they made their way onto the street.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Billie looked happier than ever as the new couple walked with their arms around each other.

Rocking her typical edgy style Billie rocked an oversized denim jacket with a pair of baggy shorts and plaid Converse trainers.

The singer-songwriter couldn't wipe the smile off her face during their romantic evening out together as they laughed and joked together while enjoying their meal at the Indian restaurant.



Photo credits: DailyMail

This was the couple's second date night in two days after the duo cosied up to one another in a red leather booth while tucking into pasta on Tuesday.



Photo credits: DailyMail

Billie set off romance rumors with the alt-rock singer last week when they were seen apparently holding hands at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.