Piers Morgan slammed as 'Karen' by Kanye West

American rapper Kanye West, legally known as Ye, branded Piers Morgan a “Karen” during his interview with the outspoken British TV personality.

The 45-year-old rapper appeared on Morgan's show after facing backlash over antisemitic comments he made on the Drink Champs podcast last week.

“You don’t hold accountability to my pain, you’re being a Karen,” Ye told the presenter in a snippet from the interview, which will air in full later this week.

A “Karen” is a pejorative term for a white woman who is seen as demanding or unreasonable and tries to use her white privilege to get her own way.

“I’m not a Karen,” Morgan responded, “I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying.”

“God forbid one comment could cause people to feel any of the pain that my people have went through for years,” West said.



As Morgan tried to offer the rapper a point of “growth”, West questioned the presenter: “How much money are you worth?” To which Morgan replied: “Not as much as you, sadly.”



“Exactly, so take my advice! Maybe you’ll get richer,” West said.