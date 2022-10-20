Prince Harry’s coping mechanism after Queen Elizabeth’s death revealed

file footage

Prince Harry’s coping mechanism after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death was revealed by his wife Meghan Markle in a new cover story for Variety.

Talking to the outlet in-depth about the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch among other big things, Meghan shared how her husband Prince Harry believes that his beloved grandmother is reunited with her husband of more than seven decades, the late Prince Philip.

Meghan shared: “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

She then added: “It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband’.”

Meghan then went on to suggest that her relationship with the late Queen was much more civil than what the press likes to believe.

She said: “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”