Naomi Watts speaks up in favour of cosmetic surgery: ‘it’s a personal choice’

Naomi Watts has recently spoken up in favour of plastic surgery, revealing she might go for it “one day”.



“I've done plenty of research and have gotten close at times and thought about doing it,” said Diana star in her latest interview with InStyle.

Interestingly, Watt's character in her new movie Goodnight Mommy, shows a face “completely bandaged” after a cosmetic surgery procedure.

Shortly after, her young songs thought that her own mother might have been replaced by a monster because of this “bandage”.

Talking about going under the knife one day, The Impossible actress commented, “If I knew I could look great and just like myself but less tired, I'd happily do what needs to be done.”

King Kong star believed that cosmetic surgery is “a personal choice and nothing to be ashamed of”.

“I don't think we should ever shame anyone who's made that choice because everyone should approach it at their own level,” she added.

During the interview, the actress also reflected on her ageing in Hollywood, stating, “My career didn't really start until my early thirties; that was when Mulholland Drive came out.”

“At that time, I was also being told your career would be over around your forties,” she remarked.

Apart from her new movie, Watts can also be seen in Netflix mini-series The Watcher.