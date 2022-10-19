Behind the scenes of Meghan Markle’s Variety cover shoot

Meghan Markle showed off her true beauty and amazing fashion sense during a styling session for an American magazine's latest edition.



The Duchess of Sussex can be seen trying to give an aura of happiness and positivity thorough her chic appearance during the shoot.



Launching the new cover on Instagram Wednesday, the magazine has also shared "Behind the scenes of Meghan Markle’s shoot".

Prince Harry's wife has given a detailed interview in the latest edition of American magazine Variety, sharing details about her life with hubby Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet.

