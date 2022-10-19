Jennifer Garner stuns in striped cardigan and oversized jeans as she runs errands

Jennifer Garner looked chic while running errands in sunny Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old performer looked absolutely out of the world as she made sure all eyes were on her in a striped cardigan that featured large gold buttons and was layered over a simple white T-shirt.

Jennifer completed the whole look with a pair of oversized boyfriend jeans and slipped her feet into black boots.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The former Alias star accessorised the look with a pendant necklace and shielded her eyes behind shades that looked amazing on her.

Wearing minimal makeup, Jennifer wore her brunette tresses cascading down past her shoulders.

Jennifer is currently dating American businessman John Miller, 44, following her marriage to Ben Affleck - who tied the knot with his former flame Jennifer Lopez this summer.



