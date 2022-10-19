Meghan Markle’s reputation ‘in the gutters’: ‘Don’t kiss and tell’

File Footage

Experts feel Meghan Markle shouldn’t kiss and tell amid ongoing fears surrounding



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these claims in his latest interview with The Sun.

He started off by admitting, “Meghan and Harry have an interest in having a portrayal where they are philanthropic. And there's nothing philanthropic about too much kiss and tell. Especially with the passing of the Queen.”



“They would be worried about their public perception. In America, the Queen was enormously respected and they know that.”

“The question is: public perception is very important to them. They are very highly thought of in a lot of circles.”