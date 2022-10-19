Elon Musk eyes Twitter merger with Ye, Trump social apps?

Elon Musk is hinting at a collaboration with Kanye West's Parler and Donald Trump's Truth Social, as the billionaire deleted a meme of the trio boasting their would-be social media apps, as per Insider.
The SpaceX CEO recently tweeted a photo of himself, Ye, and Donald Trump superimposed based on the novel characters from The Three Musketeers. Each of them holds swords with their respective social media platforms, from Parler to Truth Social and Musk's self-named X platform.
"In retrospect, it was inevitable," Musk tweeted.
The 51-year-old is hinting at converting Twitter into X, given if Ye completes his purchase of Parler and Musk follows suit. All three billionaires will boast their social media platforms.
The Tesla founder's support for Ye's potential buyout of Parler could signal how Musk's stance on censorship on Twitter.
Musk typically calls Twitter a "town square" and has stated he is "free-speech absolutist" and against censorship that "goes far beyond the law." At the same time, he planned to allow several accounts that were banned on Twitter again, including Trump.
