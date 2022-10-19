Netflix 'The Crown’ actor Elizabeth Debicki opens up on season 5 plot

Netflix’s popular royal series The Crown will most likely to hit the streaming platform on November 9, 2022.



The Crown’s star Elizabeth Debicki, who is playing the role of Princess Diana, shared about how carefully the events are depicted in the storyline of the upcoming season.

The forthcoming season of the show will reportedly feature the last days of Princess Diana's life, before her tragic death in 1997.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Debicki talked about portraying such an iconic and challenging role.

The Australian actor, 32, revealed , "I'll say that Peter [Morgan, series creator] and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors."

She further continued, "The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer's perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I'd entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that's my experience of the show."

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris while being chased by paparazzi. Diana’s relationship, marriage, and separation from the (then) Prince Charles, often featured in newspaper pages for years.

Diana’s decision to leave the Royal Family, and her relationship with Dodi Fayed who also died in the car crash, are the topics of discussions till date.