Meghan Markle stands in solidarity with Iranian women

Wearing the Farsi words "Women, Life, Freedom” Meghan Markle stood in solidarity with women and girls in Iran.
The Duchess of Sussex was pictured on Tuesday alongside Archewell President Mandana Dayani and EVP of Global Communications Ashley Hansen, who are both Iranian.
Taking to Instagram, Dayani shared the picture with caption, "Women, life Freedom. Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Masha Amini. I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan Markle and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni."
Meghan Markle's critics spread her 'bold' pictures after her remarks about 'Deal or No Deal'
The singer, 32, has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn, 31, since 2016
The couple's 18-month-old daughter was too focused on a leaf to smile for the family photo
Some royal fans, experts believe that Prince Andrew's this gesture could help him regain some of his lost popularity...
Akshaye Khanna has been known for films: Dil Chahta Hai, Hulchul, Hungama and more
Bieber's street sighting came two nights after his wife Hailey Baldwin, hung out with his ex-sweetheart