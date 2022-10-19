'The Illuminati' reaches out to Meghan and Harry's friend

Omid Scobie, the author of Meghan and Harry's biography on Tuesday shared a screenshot of a messeage he received from 'The Illuminati" with a funny caption.
The message read, "The Illuminati is a non religious organization that brings riches, wealth, fame and power to its members.We are reaching to certain people from billions of citizens to recruit and support them to their dreams a s career leaks. Are you interested."
Scobie, who is also considered a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared the message with caption, "My time has come."
Meghan Markle's critics spread her 'bold' pictures after her remarks about 'Deal or No Deal'
The singer, 32, has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn, 31, since 2016
The couple's 18-month-old daughter was too focused on a leaf to smile for the family photo
Some royal fans, experts believe that Prince Andrew's this gesture could help him regain some of his lost popularity...
Akshaye Khanna has been known for films: Dil Chahta Hai, Hulchul, Hungama and more
Bieber's street sighting came two nights after his wife Hailey Baldwin, hung out with his ex-sweetheart