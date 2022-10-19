'The Illuminati' reaches out to Meghan and Harry's friend

Omid Scobie, the author of Meghan and Harry's biography on Tuesday shared a screenshot of a messeage he received from 'The Illuminati" with a funny caption.

The message read, "The Illuminati is a non religious organization that brings riches, wealth, fame and power to its members.We are reaching to certain people from billions of citizens to recruit and support them to their dreams a s career leaks. Are you interested."

Scobie, who is also considered a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared the message with caption, "My time has come."



