 Bindi Irwin melts hearts with stunning family photo

Bindi Irwin is enjoying family time.
On Monday, Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with her husband Chandler Powell, and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
In the picture, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 24, and Powell, 25, smiling for the camera while Grace is engrossed with the large leaf as she holds it in her hand.
"Me: Let's take a family photo! Grace: I love this leaf with all my heart
" Irwin captioned the funny photo.
Last week, Irwin posted a sweet set of pictures on Instagram featuring her and daughter Grace and one of their pet dogs, Piggy.
Shakira former boyfriend Antonio de la Rua seemingly responds to rumours that the duo has reconnected
Adele, Rich Paul pose with Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish on double date night
Film 'Tich Button' stars Feroz Khan, Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussain and Iman Ali
Kevin Spacey revealed his 'complicated' family upbringing
It comes after radio host Roman was named as one of the possible hosts of the ITV revival of the reality show Big...
Meghan said she was "the smart one" in school rather than the pretty one