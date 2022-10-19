Bindi Irwin melts hearts with stunning family photo

Bindi Irwin is enjoying family time.

On Monday, Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with her husband Chandler Powell, and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.

In the picture, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 24, and Powell, 25, smiling for the camera while Grace is engrossed with the large leaf as she holds it in her hand.

"Me: Let's take a family photo! Grace: I love this leaf with all my heart



" Irwin captioned the funny photo.

Last week, Irwin posted a sweet set of pictures on Instagram featuring her and daughter Grace and one of their pet dogs, Piggy.