Shakira former lover Antonio de la Rua breaks silence on reconciliation rumours

Shakira’s former boyfriend Antonio de la Rua finally broke his silence over reconciliation rumours with the singer.

Following the breakup of the Waka Waka hit-maker with her partner of 12 years Gerard Pique, it was reported that the Columbian singer has reconnected with Antonio.

A report published by Marca Magazine claimed that the queen of Latin music may start dating the son of former president Fernando de la Rúa.

The outlet shared that TV presenter Karina Lavícoli said that Antonio is “willing to help” the distressed singer in “everything she needs” and have setup a meeting to meet in Miami.

Argentine journalist Juan Etchegoyen interviewed Antonio regarding the speculations, however, the lawyer did not reply to any of his questions.

The journalist said that he asked Antonio if he is willing to reconcile his romance with Shakira but he never replied to him and left him on seen.

Analyzing Antonio’s silence, the journalist said that the lawyer leaving his messages on seen “says a lot” about the speculations.

Shakira and Antonio dated for more than 11 years from 2000 to 2011 and the singer even dedicated songs for him such as Día de enero.