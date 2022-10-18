Piers Morgan mocked for making hilarious typo while congratulating Benzema

Outspoken TV personality Piers Morgan has been roasted by fans after he made a hilarious typo in his tweet congratulating renowned footballer Karim Benzema for his Ballon d'Or win.
After Benzema was handed the award, the former Good Morning Britain host shared a tweet to congratulate him.
"Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or. Brilliant player, and finally gets the global recognition he deserves for a magnificent career. Contacts @Benzema," he wrote.
Morgan mistakenly typed 'congrats' as 'contacts', which was picked up by fans, who sent out some hilarious replies. The comments became even funnier as the France international was wearing glasses during the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
The Real Madrid striker won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award on Monday in Paris. The award comes on the back of a superlative season for Los Blancos, where he led the Spanish giants to La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. In the process, he scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 appearances across competitions for Madrid.
Kevin Spacey revealed his 'complicated' family upbringing
It comes after radio host Roman was named as one of the possible hosts of the ITV revival of the reality show Big...
Meghan said she was "the smart one" in school rather than the pretty one
Kanye West reportedly praised Hitler and the Nazis
Michelle Obama discusses food and family on The Drew Barrymore Show
Brookly has previously come under fire for his basic cooking tutorials