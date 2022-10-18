Emily Ratajkowski seemingly puts Brad Pitt dating rumours to rest

Emily Ratajkowski finally put Brad Pitt dating rumours to rest after she was spotted embracing a mystery man in New York City.
The model turned down speculations that she was romantically involved with the Bullet Train star as she was captured locking lips with the grey-haired man in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.
The Gone Girl star, dressed in a black off-the-shoulder top, matching jeans and red boots, looked smitten with her handsome date.
Meanwhile, the silver fox looked dapper in a olive green corduroy jacket which he paired with a yellow shirt and matching pants as walked beside Ratajkowski.
The loved-up couple was then captured looking into each other's eyes before they embraced each other on the street of Big Apple.
The duo rode away on the man’s motorbike and were later photographed at a alfresco dinner date.
Ratajkowski could not keep her hands to herself as the pair enjoyed dinner and cocktail after putting a loved up display on the street.
This comes after the model-actor filed for divorce from 'cheating' husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
