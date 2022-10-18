Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Rob Delaney recall emotional moment: Watch

Rob Delaney and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock shared an unforgettable yet touching moment on Monday night's episode of The One Show.

The stars appeared on the UK TV show to discuss their upcoming projects, including Rob's memoir about his late son Henry, who died aged two in 2018 from a brain tumour.

Rob, who went on to work with Dwayne in the 2019 film Hobbs and Shaw, took a moment to thank The Jungle Cruise star for reaching him with a 'sweet' message after Henry's death.

After Rob revealed the sad news of Henry's death in a social media post in 2018, Dwayne led the tributes online even though he had not yet worked with the comedian.

The tweet read: 'Stay strong my friend. My ohana sends love and light to you and your ohana.'

'He sent me a lovely tweet after Henry died, which he didn't have to do,' Rob recalled on The One Show. 'That was very sweet and made me feel great.

Dwayne wiped away a tear as he explained: 'I have babies at home, all girls, 21, six, and four. That story, hearing that rocked us in our household.'

Catastrophe star Rob’s son Henry was diagnosed with a tumour on his brain stem just after his first birthday. He underwent surgery to remove the tumour, which Rob explained left him 'seriously physically disabled but his frontal lobe wasn't affected so he was still very funny and mischievous.'

Rob explained on The One Show that he decided to write about Henry in his new book A Heart That Works to help other bereaved parents.

Henry died on Rob's 41st birthday in January 2018.



