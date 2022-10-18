Ali Zafar says ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ deserves ‘unprecedented box office numbers’

File Footage

Ali Zafar was all praises for Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt as he said that the “magnum opus” should cross the 100 crore mark.



The Teefa in Trouble star applauded the 10-year long commitment of the Waar director for investing such a long time to create the masterpiece.

Zafar said that “every few years a film comes that break the barriers” and for him the Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer “is that movie.”

“Having a humbling experience of producing a film myself, I can understand the difficulties everyone must have gone through to pull this magnum opus and they have done it remarkably well,” he said.

The actor-singer went on to acknowledge Lashari for being “a true artist” who deserves “more than a few good words or articles of praise and even unprecedented box office numbers.”

“Investing 10 years of his life from conception to release, requires a huge amount of commitment, patience and so much more that only him and his family would know,” Zafar added.

He continued: “Having seen parts of his journey, I believe he is a true artist and should be celebrated, credited and awarded to the highest level. Same goes for entire team.”

“Film is team work. The attention to detail one gets to see in all departments is extremely difficult to achieve and should be studied and acknowledged. They all deserve standing ovation.”

The artist then said that TLoMJ “can and should become Pakistan’s first 100 crore film” while adding that it “can open many doors for everyone who is in the business of making movies.”

Before concluding, Zafar said that the movie "should get all the support and appreciation from all corners.”