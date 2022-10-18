Camila Cabello explains why she's left Dating App after 24 hours: Watch

Camila Cabello has recently opened up about her online dating app experience on The Drew Barrymore Show.



On Monday, the Havana singer revealed she was on “a dating app for like 24 hours and then left” in a short video posted on the show’s Instagram handle.

Sharing about her online dating experience, Camila recalled, “The first guy that DM'd me was like aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird cause somebody could be using me. You don't know their intentions.”

While elaborating on why she left online dating app after one try, the 25-year-old crooner noted that she wanted a “different way of finding a connection”.



“When you are just trying to make friends, you are gonna meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing,” remarked the Señorita singer.

Earlier in August, Camila was spotted together with the founder of the Lox Club dating app Austin Kevitch.

An eyewitness spilled to outlet, “They were very sweet together and looked happy.”

Prior to seeing Austin, the singer was linked with Shawn Mendes for over two years and later they broke up in November 2021.

Meanwhile, the new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show will air today.

