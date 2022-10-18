Daniel Craig awarded same honour as James Bond by Princess Anne

file footage

English actor Daniel Craig on Tuesday received the same royal honour as his iconic fictional character James Bond, with Princess Anne handing him the coveted Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George at Windsor Castle.



The ceremony was held on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022, at the Windsor Castle, with Princess Anne stepping in for her older brother King Charles III to hand out the honours; she was seen in full military uniform for the special occasion.

The Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, known as CMG, was founded in 1818 by King George IV and is the sixth-highest among the British honours.

Craig’s CMG was confirmed last year, coming as a surprise in late Queen Elizabeth’s annual New Year Honours list.

The honour is reserved for men and women who have ‘extraordinary or important non-military service’ to the UK, and those who hold high office; as per Express UK, “it can also be given to those who have carried out important or loyal service in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs.”