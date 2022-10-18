Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc confirmed to air this year despite recent claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-awaited Netflix docu-series will air later this year in December despite reports suggesting otherwise, a source confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
After reports suggested that the reality show-style series is being pushed back to a 2023 release in light of backlash against The Crown, a source close to the streaming giant assured royal fans that the Sussexes’ show is still slated for a release this year.
“As far as I am aware, the docu-series is still going ahead later this year,” a well-placed insider told Page Six.
This comes after Deadline reported on Monday, October 17, 2022, that Prince Harry and Meghan’s show now had a 2023 release date.
“They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” the outlet quoted a source as saying.
It is pertinent to mention that Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for Prince Harry and Meghan’s docuseries; reports of issues between Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been doing the rounds lately.
George Floyd family wants to fight Kanye West's defamatory claims
Taylor Swift's upcoming 'Midnights' album will release on October, 21, 2022.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly ‘complained’ to their friends about being snubbed at Queen's funeral
Selma Blair says this is an emotional night for her as she dances for the last time on the stage
Chrissy Teigen attended BravoCon 2022 in New York City while the family was in their Beverly Hills home
Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on September 8, 2022, has emerged as the most iconic woman in a new poll