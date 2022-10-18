Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc confirmed to air this year despite recent claims

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-awaited Netflix docu-series will air later this year in December despite reports suggesting otherwise, a source confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.



After reports suggested that the reality show-style series is being pushed back to a 2023 release in light of backlash against The Crown, a source close to the streaming giant assured royal fans that the Sussexes’ show is still slated for a release this year.

“As far as I am aware, the docu-series is still going ahead later this year,” a well-placed insider told Page Six.

This comes after Deadline reported on Monday, October 17, 2022, that Prince Harry and Meghan’s show now had a 2023 release date.

“They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” the outlet quoted a source as saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for Prince Harry and Meghan’s docuseries; reports of issues between Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been doing the rounds lately.