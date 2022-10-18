Tom Felton reveals why he 'denied' romance with Emma Watson

Tom Felton admits he shared profound love for Emma Watson during their time on the sets of Harry Potter.

In his upcoming memoir, Felton admits that he felt a 'spark' with Watson but kept his feelings hidden.

He confessed he “always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear.”

He went on: “That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times."

“Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on.

"I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’

"But there was more to it than that," admitted Felton.

Watson and Felton worked on Harry Potter from 1997-2007.