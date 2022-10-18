Chrissy Teigen misses her family while she’s away at BravoCon

Chrissy Teigen missed her family while she attended BravoCon in New York City, PEOPLE.

The model and cookbook author saw a series of adorable colour-coordinated photos of beau John Legend and their two kids Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4. The model joked that the family “moved on” with out her.

“Saw these dropped in the shared album. my family has moved on without me,” Teigen tweeted alongside two cute shots of Legend and their kids posing in colour-coordinated outfits.

On October, 17th, 2022, Legend, 43, shared the same photos on his Instagram page, writing, "Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate [red heart emoji, white heart emoji, blue heart emoji]."

The model and cookbook author flew out to New York to attend BravoCon 2022, the annual convention hosted by Andy Cohen that celebrates the network's famed reality television stars, detailed the outlet.

Teigen, who is a diehard Bravo aficionado, attended all three days of the extravaganza at the Javits Center, where she sat front row at its exclusive panels, got a private tour of the Bravoland museum and mingled with her favourite Bravolebrities backstage, the outlet shared.

The soon-to-be mom of three donned multiple chic pregnancy looks during the event but saved the best for last with a blast-from-the-past ensemble dedicated to the Real Housewives of Orange County, the first series within the now 10-city franchise.

While attending the ‘Oh Say Can You OC’ panel featuring OC cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge, Teigen opted for a bump-hugging white maxi dress featuring cap sleeves and a centre cut-out framed with metallic and turquoise beads.



