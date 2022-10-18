Lilibet, Archie to attend King Charles coronation

Lilibet and Archie will return to UK with their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the coronation of their grandfather King Charles next year.
Royal expert and author Russell Myers believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to travel across the pond for King’s coronation as their royal future rests on it.
He said: “One would assume they [Harry and Meghan] will come over. I can’t imagine for the life of me that Harry and Meghan won't be there…they’ll definitely come over…no doubt.”
The Express UK quoted Russell as saying, “I don't think that they will leave children there on Archie's birthday so I think they'll come over for the week and they'll do the coronation, they will be able to hang out with some family — who knows what their relationships will be like then.”
Archie and Lilibet did not join their parents at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last month.
