Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles snub on Archie’s birthday

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly reacted to King Charles snub on Archie’s birthday.
The royal couple are allegedly ‘upset’ and not in favour of May 6 date, chosen by King Charles for coronation as it falls on Archie’s birthday.
Archie will turn four on May 6, 2023, the same day coronation of King Charles will be conducted.
A source close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told New Idea that the couple "haven't taken this well. He could have chosen literally any other day, but for some reason, he decided on his grandson's birthday."
However, there are also reports Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation despite snub because their royal future rests on their attendance.
