Ryan Reynolds spills beans on his secret of success 

Ryan Reynolds opened up about that one skill that made his career skyrocket, as per NBC.
During an Indeed FutureWorks event, the 45-year-old revealed his secret of success that is a skill of conflict resolution he learnt at a workshop in his 20's.
“We live in a world that’s increasingly gamified, and I think we have an instinct to win, crush and kill,” the Green Lantern star said, per CNBC. “But if you can disengage or disarm that instinct for a second and replace it with seeking to learn about somebody instead, that, as a leadership quality, for me, has quite literally changed every aspect of my life.”
The Deadpool star explained the benefits of addressing someone else’s feelings, saying, “They’re an ally, even if it doesn’t happen in the moment.”
“You can’t address problems with other people unless you understand them,” he added.
The Free Guy actor also shared that his ability to resolve conflict came from a workshop he attended in his late teens when his life needed change.
“I was a little bit lost, I was a little bit angry,” he recalled. “I wanted to get better … and I didn’t expect it to, but it really changed my life.”
