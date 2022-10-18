Eminem in talks to headline debut concert at Glastonbury festival 2023

Eminem is in talks to join The Arctic Monkeys as a headliner on the Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury festival next summer, reported The Sun.

According to a source, “Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks. His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival.”

“Eminem is one of the greatest rappers on the planet and to have him down on the farm would be incredible,” the source continued. “There is also a huge nostalgia factor with Eminem. He has been around for over 25 years and everyone knows his music.”

“It would be a really special moment, not just for him but for everyone at the festival. The organisers think he will sign on the dotted line and they can get things moving.”

While the rapper,50, will be making his debut, The Artic Monkeys will be returning to the festival for the third time, after playing in 2003 and 2013.

The band is all geared up to make their hat-trick on the Pyramid stage next June.

“After the dates lined up with their upcoming tour, they said they couldn’t not play at Worthy Farm again,” a source told the outlet. “The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”

Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place in Pilton, Somerset, England.

In addition to contemporary music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts. The world-famous music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 to 25 June 2023, and tickets - which usually sell out in minutes - will go on sale on 6 November, per BBC News.